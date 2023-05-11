Bertha J. (Huettel) Eyre

January 8, 1939 - May 8, 2023
Watertown, WI - Bertha J. Eyre, 84, of Watertown, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
Bertha Jean Huettel was born on January 8, 1939 in Sparta to Walter and Ethel (nee Jones) Huettel. She graduated from Port Washington High School in 1957 and on August 26, 1958 she married Reginald Eyre, Jr.
Bertha was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown for 50 years. She worked at Eaton Corp. in Watertown for over 35 years. When her kids were young she liked to sew and crochet, often making matching dresses for her girls for Christmas and Easter. Bertha enjoyed taking vacations with her mom and inviting her kids and grandkids along. She helped out extended-family members by providing a home when they needed it and was the main caregiver for her mom for several years. Bertha enjoyed watching all of the Wisconsin sports teams. She loved time spent with her family the most.
She is survived by her five children: Regina Phillips of Watertown, Ken (Joann) Eyre of Merrillville, IN, Sandy (Bob) Becher of Jackson, Laura (Jeff) Becker of Coon Rapids, MN, Kevin (Lori) Eyre of Franklin; grandchildren: Eli Phillips, Nathan Phillips, Zach Phillips, Elizabeth (Carl) Sorensen, Pamala Eyre, Reginald Eyre, Naomi (fiancé Brett) Eyre, Moriah White, Lauren (fiancé Skyler) Becher, Dillon Becher, Brittany (Cody) Strom, Amanda (Lexi) Hammer, Kelly (Ben) Vanskike, Aaron (Danica) Becker, Jeremy (Kayla) Becker, Rachel Eyre; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Delores (Gene) Henson of CO, Eugene (Lyn) Huettel of Baraboo, Myla Liermann of MN, Zelda Clements of TX, Larry Huettel of Augusta, Loran (Ginger) Huettel of TX; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reginald on November 2, 1988; infant son, Darrell; sisters: Alta Wilson and Hilda Smith; brother, Charles Huettel; and brothers-in-law: James Liermann, Jackie Clements, and Richard Smith II.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church, or the Alzheimer's Association. Hafemeister Funeral Home of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.HafemeisterFH.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Homes, Rainbow Hospice, and the St. Mark Lutheran Pastors for the wonderful care they provided to Bertha.
