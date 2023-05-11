Bertha J. (Huettel) Eyre
January 8, 1939 - May 8, 2023

Watertown, WI - Bertha J. Eyre, 84, of Watertown, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.

