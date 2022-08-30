Barbara J. Bielinski
November 15, 1940 - August 26, 2022

Delavan, WI - (nee Barwick) Entered into Eternal Life on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Eugene for almost 60 years. Dear mother of Edward (Gail) Bielinski, Paul (Darlene) Bielinski, Anne - Marie Bielinski Crowley, and Christopher (Jenny Geiser) Bielinski. Proud grandmother of Joel (Carrie) Theder, Erin (Craig) Hanus, Kirsten and Mitchell Bielinski, Madalyn and Patrick Crowley. Adoring great - grandmother of Alex, Trey, Layla, Lilyana, and Elliott.

