Barbara J "Barb" Baumann

March 16, 1951 - November 19, 2022

Fort Atkinson, WI - Barbara J. "Barb" Baumann, age 71 passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her sister's home in Delavan, WI after a long battle with cancer. She was a lifelong resident of Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.

