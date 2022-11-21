Fort Atkinson, WI - Barbara J. "Barb" Baumann, age 71 passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her sister's home in Delavan, WI after a long battle with cancer. She was a lifelong resident of Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.
She was born on March 16, 1951 to Harold and Arline (Kaercher) Baumann in Watertown, WI. She attended grade school at St. Lawrence Catholic School and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1969.
Barb was employed at Schweiger Industries and Briggs & Stratton. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, crafts and watching movies.
She is survived by her siblings Gerald Baumann (Rita) of Jefferson, Donna Conkle (Dave) of Whitewater, Michael Baumann (Judy) of Fort Atkinson, Carol Strom (late Gary Strom) of Jefferson, Shirley McKee (Larry) of Delevan and sister-in-law Diane Baumann of Fort Atkinson and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Arline; brother Harold G. Baumann, niece Sharon Strom and nephew Jeff Baumann.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, W4875 Hwy 18, Jefferson, WI 53549. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society or St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Eastman and the staff at the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Johnson Creek, the staff of Rainbow Hospice and Fr. Tom Coyle for their compassionate care of Barbara.