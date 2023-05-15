Audrey M. Rohde

Beaver Dam, WI - Audrey Mae Rohde, 99, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully April 18, 2023, just shy of her much anticipated 100th birthday. She was born on May 21, 1923, in the township of Oak Grove, daughter of Jesse and Gertrude (Reichert) Rohde. Her early years were spent helping on the farm and she would share stories of how she milked the cows.
Audrey lived in Watertown from 1960 to 1999 and was a member of Christ United Methodist Church while there. She was a member of United Methodist Women's Circle and served 6 years on the Eastern District team. She was also a member of the choir.
She worked as a seamstress at Glen Manufacturing Company, Watertown Shoe Factory, and Sealy Mattress Company until retirement. She also was a Watkins Dealer for 10 years.
In 1999, she moved to Beaver Dam and was a member of Trinity Methodist Church, a Women's Circle and choir member. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was on the visitation team to shut ins.
Audrey was an artist who pieced together colorful quilts and other crafts in her free time. She blessed her friends and family with her sewing abilities and sold her creations at craft fairs in her later years. She was a member of the Quilters on the Rock and Evening Star Quilt Guild.
Another hobby for Audrey was photography. She was quick to get a picture of any occasion and scrapbooked many of her photographs to show others and share her joy. She particularly enjoyed having photographs of her granddaughter, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and would proudly display them in her home. She also enjoyed traveling, when she could, to see her family.
Audrey was blessed with musical talent and enjoyed singing and playing organ. But perhaps one of her greatest joys was playing canasta with her sisters and family. She never turned down a chance to play cards, even up to the last weeks before she passed. Audrey was a unique child of God who played a significant and essential role in the lives of those blessed to know her. Hers was a life well-lived, and she will be greatly missed.
Survivors include daughter, Jean (Phil) Wallace; granddaughter, Amanda (Karppinen) DeHaan; great granddaughters, Kali (Chris) DeHaan Nguyen, Kristina DeHaan and Madison Warren; great grandson, Colton Warren. She also has two great great grandchildren, Cecilia Nguyen and Lylah Nguyen; three sisters, Helen (Bud) Kenning, Betty Robinson, and Beverly Kossen; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by siblings, Constance Wepner, Cyril Rohde, Floyd Rohde, Angeline Riege and her mother and father.
There will be a celebration of Audrey's life at Trinity Church - United Methodist in Beaver Dam on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin. A reception will be held at the church, following the inurnment.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
