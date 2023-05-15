Audrey M. Rohde

May 21, 1923 - April 18, 2023

Beaver Dam, WI - Audrey Mae Rohde, 99, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully April 18, 2023, just shy of her much anticipated 100th birthday. She was born on May 21, 1923, in the township of Oak Grove, daughter of Jesse and Gertrude (Reichert) Rohde. Her early years were spent helping on the farm and she would share stories of how she milked the cows.

