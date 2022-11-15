Watertown, WI - Audrey J. Maasch, 87, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
A private funeral service was held. Burial took place at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
Audrey Jane Ruehlow was born February 10, 1935, in Butler, daughter of Carl and Esther (nee Damrow) Ruehlow. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1953. Her favorite classes were home ec and typing. On June 27, 1953, Audrey married her sweetheart, Cyril Daley, in Okauchee. He preceded her in death on December 11, 1984. Audrey worked for the Oconomowoc School District as a teacher's assistant and librarian. She also had aspirations to become a teacher. Audrey was a dedicated foster mother for infants through Catholic Social Services for many years. On July 17, 1988, Audrey married Elroy Maasch in Ashippun. She enjoyed gardening, especially her flower beds. Audrey loved to embroider, read, and cook.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Elroy Maasch; children, Diane (Don) Breen, Joan (Alan) Jaeckel, Richard (Barbara) Daley, and Kathy (Dave) Goodreau; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Karen) Ruehlow; sister-in-law, Kathy Ruehlow, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Audrey is further preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Courtney Davis; brothers, Don (Judy) Ruehlow, Jerry Ruehlow.
