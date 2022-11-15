Audrey J. Maasch
February 10, 1935 - November 13, 2022

Watertown, WI - Audrey J. Maasch, 87, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.

