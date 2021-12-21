Jefferson, WI - HARRIET L. AUMANN, 90 of Jefferson passed away on December 20, 2021, at the Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek. She was born in Sullivan on August 22, 1931, to Albert and Pearl (Bernhardt) Zautner. Harriet married Charles Aumann on May 15, 1954, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson, he preceded her in death on July 15, 1992. She worked for the Jefferson School District for many years as a Para-Professional in the Elementary Schools. Harriet loved to spend time with her grandchildren, she loved to buy them presents. She enjoyed sitting on her porch, reading, water exercise, and sports-especially volleyball.
She will be deeply missed by her family; children Brad (Deborah) Aumann of Jefferson, Deborah (Tuggy) Aumann of Lake Mills, Steven (Michelle) Aumann of Jefferson. Grandchildren, Matthew Aumann (Taylor Jackson), David Aumann, Andrew Aumann, Michael (McKindi) Aumann, Jon Aumann (Alexis Overholt), Daniel Aumann, Abby Grace Aumann. Inlaws, Catherine "Mike" Wenzel of Sullivan, William "Isaac" (Linda) Aumann of Jefferson, Tom (Gail) Aumann of Jefferson, Patricia Jahnke of Jefferson, Susan (Herbert) Schmitz of Jefferson, Special Friend and Niece Sharon Roth, many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Aumann, son-in-law Bruce Findlay, sister Grace (Richard "Chub") Miller, brother Robert (Roni) Zautner, in-laws Robert "Gopher" Aumann, Joseph (Mavis) Aumann, Lloyd "Butch" Wenzel, Cyril (Mae) Aumann.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday December 28, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Sullivan with the Rev. Dean Zemple officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic cemetery in Jefferson. Visitation will be held on Monday evening at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral home in Jefferson from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and then again on Tuesday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.