Kevin P. "Kip" Luker

Watertown, WI - Kevin "Kip" Luker, 63, of Watertown passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Marquardt Health Center.
Kip was born on January 30, 1959, in Champaign, Illinois, the son of Tom and Carol (Wroblewski) Luker. He married the love of his life Beth Moore on August 28, 1981 in Madison and the couple enjoyed 40 years of marriage before his passing. Kip enjoyed many different hobbies such as golfing, fishing, gardening and doing art. He also loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers, playing computer games, board games and taking the scenic route. He was a curious thinker; a talk show junkie and loved learning and expanding his knowledge.
He is survived by his wife Beth; his children Rochelle Le Gendre, Pierce (Hannah) Luker and Paige (Marquelle) Schmidt. He is also survived by two grandchildren; Annabella, Sadie and a grandson on the way; he is also survived by his sister Karyn (Tom) German and brother Kirk (Megan) Luker. He is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Kip is preceded by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Robert J. Loggans presiding. Visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 12:00PM until the time of service. Burial will take place at Ebenezer Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed at www.cbcs.org.
Kip was an avid lover of house plants, and the family would like to say In Lieu of flowers, house plants would be appreciated.