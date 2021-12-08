Robert B. Strauss

Sullivan, WI - Robert "Bob" B. Strauss, 89, of Sullivan, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Robert Berhnard Strauss was born on October 20, 1932 in Farmington, the son of Arthur and Elma (nee Schroeder) Strauss. He attended a one room schoolhouse on County Road X. He married Carol Jean Ninmann. Bob dairy farmed from the age of 19 until he was 46. He had been employed at Watertown Metals, Crepaco in Lake Mills, Master Mold in Johnson Creek as well as owned and operated Bob's Service in Johnson Creek. He then worked at Rob's Performance Motorsports in Johnson Creek until he retired at age 87. He was well known in the Johnson Creek area and knew everyone. Bob was a founding member of the Johnson Creek Riders. Later in life, he enjoyed gardening and tending to his flowers as well as helping out the race team. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and tractors.
Bob is survived by his son, Rob (Jerri) Strauss of Helenville; grandchildren, Morgan (Dom) Baker of Concord, Taylor Strauss of Jefferson, Andy (Tracie) Winkelman of Ixonia, Becky (Ryan) Van Theil of Oshkosh, and Danny (Stacy) Winkelman of Ixonia; numerous great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Cathy Henson; three sisters; and one brother.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Strauss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.