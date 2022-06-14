Sandra "Sandi" A. LeRoy

Watertown, WI - Sandra A. LeRoy, 80, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at The View in Johnson Creek.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. Vincent Brewer officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Sandra Anne Hammer was born on December 13, 1941 in Green Bay to Clinton and Laverne (LaFrambois) Hammer. Sandi graduated from St. Norbert College with a degree in Music Education. On June 13, 1964 she married Ronald LeRoy in Green Bay. Sandi was a piano teacher who taught privately in her home as well as at Northwestern College in Watertown.
Sandi was famous for her seamstress ability and loved crafts. She was very nurturing to all the members of her family, and especially loved spending time with the children of both family and friends. Sandi was well-known for her quick wit and sharp sense of humor, and always added a lively spirit to any room she entered. Sandi had a great number of close friends and family members, with whom she shared so many interesting experiences and adventures over the years.
She is survived by her husband Ronald LeRoy of Watertown; two children, Lynn LeRoy of Whitefish Bay, and Kevin (Julie Snyder) of Fitchburg; sister, Sue (Don) Revolinski of Little Suamico, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Gloria (Richard) Otten.
