July 17, 1941 - May 15, 2021
Marshall, WI - Melvin C. Martin, age 79, passed into eternal life on May 15, 2021.
Mel was born July 17, 1941 in Columbus, WI to Mearl and Alice (Wendt) Martin. He grew up in Deansville, WI attending Deansville School through 8th grade and graduated Salutatorian from Marshall High School, Class of 1959. While in high school, he participated in sports, FFA, and many other activities.
After high school, Mel attended Madison Business College, graduating in 1961 with an accounting and business administration degree. He also earned an advanced degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Graduate School of Banking in 1978. Mel spent his career working at Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Waterloo where he advanced through all areas of the bank, starting as a teller and ultimately working as Executive Vice President. He also served on the Board of Directors for 31 years, retiring in 2009. In addition to banking, he co-owned a family business started by his father, Martin's Feed Co., Inc., with his brother Ken Martin from 1963-2002.
Mel was also very active outside of work. He was a member of the Marshall Fire Department for many years. He was a life-long member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. He served on the Big Hills Lake Management Board. He proudly served his country in the Wisconsin Army National Guard 13th Evac Hospital unit as a Field Medic from 1963-1969, retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He married the love of his life Bonnie Hildebrandt on July 16, 1966 at St Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Marshall. They had two children, Steve and Amy. Mel loved to fish and hunt, as well as spending time at his summer home with his family on Big Hills Lake in Wild Rose, WI. Mel also enjoyed traveling with his wife Bonnie to Branson, MO and to Arizona where they have met many special friends. Mel was a Badger, Packer, and Brewers fan. For many years Mel and Bonnie also enjoyed attending UW-Madison Men's Hockey games and supporting his grandchildren in sports, plays, dance, and every one of their many activities.
Melvin C. Martin is survived by his wife, Bonnie; son Steven (Amy) Martin, of Colgate; daughter Amy (Dean) Sellnow, of Watertown; six grandchildren Brett, Blake, and Benjamin Martin, of Colgate; and Connor, Carter, and Emma Sellnow, of Watertown. Sister-in-law, Shirley Martin of Marshall; sister-in-law Karen (Lynn) Robertson of Waterloo; and many special nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ken; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence and M. Catherine Hildebrandt.
The service will be led by Pastor Don Schultz at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021. A visitation will also be at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Medina Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank St. Mary's ICU/7SW Staff and everyone at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo is caring for the family.