Helen Lydia Fredrick

September 21, 1923 - March 31, 2021
Milwaukee, WI - Helen L Fredrick, daughter of Henry Stendel and Mary Fink Stendel, born Helen Lydia Stendel on September 21, 1923 in Watertown, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2021 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin at the age of 97 years.
Helen married Arthur Elmer Fredrick (employed with Wisconsin Motors) in 1942 and moved to West Allis, WI in 1947. They had two children, Carol J Fredrick (Schmidt) (Sheboygan, WI) and Daniel A Frederick (Fairbanks, Alaska). Both are deceased.
Helen began waitressing in 1942 at the age of 18 years and retired as manager of Tasty Town in Gimbels Department Store at Southridge Mall in 1985. After retirement, she worked with in-home senior care in Milwaukee. In 2001, Helen moved back to Watertown to spend more time with friends and family, also volunteering at the local thrift stores. Helen moved to Sheboygan in 2010 to be closer to her daughter, Carol and family. She spent her last 6 years under the best care at The Sheboygan Health Services Nursing Home.
Helen is survived by her grandchildren, Wendy Schmidt (Bobby) Huynh, Wayne (Julie) Kaufmanschmidt, and Curtis (Susan) Schmidt. And great grandchildren, Fredrick, Claire, Alec and Max.
Helen will be cremated and her remains will join that of her late husband, Arthur Elmer, at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia, WI. A memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Helen Fredrick to the Senior Nutrition Program at ADRC of Jefferson County 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson, WI 53549.