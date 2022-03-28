Viola G. Olson

Watertown, WI - Viola Olson, 93, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Riverview Assisted Living Center in Watertown.
Viola Grace (Hanson) Olson was born on July 5, 1928 in Winchester, WI, the fourth daughter of Gayhart and Nora Hanson. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester. Her first husband, Merton R. Sauby, preceded her in death in September of 1960. They were blessed with four children: Jerry (Jennifer) Sauby; Randy (Sharon) Sauby; Phil (Darlene) Sauby; and Sharon (Mark) Bliefernicht. After the death of her first husband, she married Robert Olson and they were blessed with two children: Tim (Marcie) Olson and Nikki (Preston) Whayland. Robert passed away in July of 2002. She is further survived by nine grandchildren: Jason (Jamie) and Mathew (Dee Dee) Sauby; Angie (David) Retzki and Lisa (Nick) Thompson; Chad (Janelle) and Kyle (DesiRae) Bliefernicht; and Jamie, Tyler, and Bryce Olson. Also, she was blessed to have 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many other nieces and nephews.
She was the last member of her family to survive, including her parents, three sisters and three brothers. Viola lived in Watertown for 59 years. She worked in many area industries and also owned and operated the Buena Vista House with her husband Robert. She loved to cook (especially bakery), sew, and tend to her beautiful flowers. But above all, she loved her family!
Viola was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Watertown. A private family funeral will be held. Thank you to all the staff at Riverview for taking such loving care of our mother.
