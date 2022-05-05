Watertown, WI - Ruth L. Lange, of Watertown, passed away at the age of 97, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Park Terrace in Watertown, WI.
Ruth Lois Kuckkahn was born on May 9, 1924, in Watertown, the daughter of John Kuckkahn and Martha (nee Hartwig) Kuckkahn. On November 2, 1957, she married her husband Percy, here in Watertown. Ruth and Percy had two children: son John (Cynthia) Lange of Vassar, MI, and daughter Jane (Rev. Brent) Merten of Colorado Springs, CO.
Ruth graduated from Northwestern Preparatory School in 1942 and Northwestern Business College 1944. She served as a file clerk for the FBI in Washington, D.C. during World War 2. Later, she worked in Watertown at Mid-States Shoe Factory, Kresge's Department Store, and in the sewing room for Bethesda. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Most of all, Ruth loved spending time with her family and was delighted when she was able to be with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her two children, John (Cynthia) Lange and Jane (Rev. Brent) Merten. She was blessed with grandchildren: Elise (Matt) Oppermann, Zachary (Mandy) Lange, Matthew Merten, Anna (Cole) Haas. Her great-grandchildren: Jackson, Nolan, Noelle, William, John, Oliver, Skyler, Mason, and Brady, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Florence (Harry) Dauffenbach.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Fount of Life Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, CO, St. Luke's Lutheran School in Vassar, MI, or Luther Preparatory School in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Lange as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.