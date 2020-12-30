December 28, 2020
Ashippun, WI - Ramona V. (nee Kriewald) Kautz age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday December 28, 2020.
Ramona was a New Year's Baby, born on January 1, 1933, to Reinhard and Lillian (nee Gentz) Kriewald. She married David Wittnebel in 1952. They were married for 24 years, until his passing. In 1978 she married Bud Kautz, to whom she was married 35 years, until his passing.
Ramona and David loved polka dancing. She and Bud enjoyed the casino's. She graduated from Mayville High School and lived the majority of her years in her much loved house in Ashippun, where she and Dave raised 4 children. Ramona is survived by her daughter Caroline Pankow, son Duwayne (Debby) Wittnebel, daughter Rose (Dennis) Ambuehl, grandchildren Carrie, Stacie (Clint), Jennifer (Mike), Annie (Mike) and David (friend Megan), 7 great grandchildren, Kirstin, Colton, Ava, Emma, Mady, Amelia and Maggie. Sister-in-law Naomi Kriewald, brother-in-law Harold (Irene) Wittnebel, sister-in-law Jane (Willie) Hundt, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Russell, husband David, husband Bud and brother Howard.
"Love and miss you."
Private services for family will be held.
The family wished to thank the staff at The View at Pine Ridge II in Oconomowoc and Preceptor Hospice for their care and concern for Ramona.