Hilda M. Wolff & Earl E. Wolff

Hilda passed March 16, 2021 at Brook Gardens. Daughter of Walter and Martha Zabel. She was born May 16, 1927.
Earl passed March 13, 2021 at Brook Gardens. Son of Louis and Frieda Wolff. He was born on October 4, 1927.
They were married April 21, 1949 at St. Lukes Ev. Lutheran Church. They farmed for 30 years north of Milford. They were lifetime members of Plattdeutscher Hall. Earl made GREAT old fashions, and Hilda loved to cook and bake. Earl was July 4th parade marshal in 2014. They enjoyed dancing following the Don Peachy Band and traveling.
Hilda and Earl are survived by their children: Audrey (Gary) Brundirks, Barbara (Tom) Strauss, and Janice (Jim) Heinz. Grandchildren Julie (Bryan) Kucinski, Jill (Andy) Rusnak, Kristen (Brian Grady) Brundirks, Karen (Justin) Mendoza, Jason Strauss, Jeffrey (Chelsea) Strauss, Jennifer (Jason Tryba) Heinz, Jessie (Kurt) Leslie, and John (Rachel) Heinz. 16 great-grandchildren, Earl’s brother Stanley (Iona) Wolff and sister Carol Maas and Hilda’s brother Clarence Zabel.
A private family burial will be held with Pastor Anthony Schultz presiding.
Memorials in Hilda and Earl’s honor to St. Luke’s Ev. Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
