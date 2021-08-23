August 7, 2001 - August 20, 2021
Johnson Creek, WI - Jordan R. Patterson, 20, of Johnson Creek, passed away on August 22, 2021 at her home.
Jordan was born on August 7, 2001 in Watertown, the daughter of Brent and Nicole (Friedl) Patterson. Jordan was a graduate of Jefferson High School, she had a love for big trucks, having cookie day with her grandma, and spending as much time as she could with her family, friends, and her dog Diesel. She will be deeply missed by those who were blessed to have known her.
Jordan is survived by her mother Nicole (Derek Farrow) Linsenbigler, father Brent (Jamie) Patterson, boyfriend Ryan Liesenfelder, siblings: Nathaniel Patterson; Kevin Dietz-Patterson; Cheyenne Linsenbigler; and Alexander Linsenbigler. Maternal grandparents Andrew (Lynette) Friedl and Christina (Richard) Kruse. Paternal grandparents Cindy (Gordon) Goodman and Bruce Patterson. Step-dad Michael (Sam) Linsenbigler. She is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.