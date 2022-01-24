Johnson Creek, WI - Kevin W. Crum, 60, of Johnson Creek passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his home.
Kevin was born on January 30, 1961, in Milwaukee, the son of Raymond and Yvonne (Stuart) Crum. Kevin married the love of his life Nancy Molitor on October 6, 1990 in Waukesha, and the couple enjoyed 30 years of marriage. Kevin was a tow truck driver for many years; in his free time he enjoyed Boating, fishing, riding motorcycles, and above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Kevin is survived by his wife, children: Michelle (Julio) Mazaba, Kenneth (Eden Volmer) Crum, William (Mae) Crum, grandchildren: Gabriel, Krymson, Reimund, Esmeralda, Angelica, Arabella, Julio, Alec, siblings: Lorna (Harold) Mundt, Keith (Tina) Crum, Bonnie (Terry) Huth, Cynthia (Daniel) Wory, Mathew (Nannette Uskosk) Crum and his special friends Scott (Jessica) Buss. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Raymond.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. John Nehs presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 12:00pm until the time of service.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
