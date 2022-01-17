Donald E. Kottwitz

Watertown, WI - Donald "Don" E. Kottwitz, 72, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his home.
Donald Earl Kottwitz was born on May 21, 1949 in Watertown, the son of Earl and Regina (nee Peirick) Kottwitz. He was a 1967 graduate of Watertown High School. On May 30, 1970 he married Irene Houser at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown. He had been employed as a pressman at the Watertown Daily Times. He also worked at Central Locating Service and CL&D Graphics. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and taking many road trips with his family.
Don is survived by his wife of 51 years, Irene Kottwitz of Watertown; children, Trudy Draeger of Watertown and Taylor (Becka Gentil) Kottwitz of Watertown; brother, Warren (Sally) Kottwitz; sisters, Carol (Kenneth) Zastrow and Patsy (Paul) Engel; sisters-in-law, Margaret Gentzen, Donna Houser, and Nancy Houser; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Kottwitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.