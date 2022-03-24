Watertown, WI - Richard D. Schield, 75, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at UW-Hospital in Madison.
Richard Donald Schield was born on January 31, 1947, in Merrill, Wisconsin, the son of George and Margarete (nee Abel) Schield. He attended St. John's Lutheran School in Merrill and was confirmed in 1961. Richard enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam from 1967- 1971. After Vietnam, he was in the burial squad. He was a guard at the Army compound by Marble Mountain (Da Nang).
On April 9, 1977, he married Ruth Schubert by Pastor Henry Paustian at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. They enjoyed 44 years together in Watertown. Richard was a faithful member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, serving on the Worship Service Committee. He and Ruth enjoyed greeting the members at Saturday night church services. Richard enjoyed model railroading, dogs and watching the Green Bay Packers. He worked in various factories in the area, retiring in 2009 from Briggs and Stratton in Jefferson.
Richard is survived by his wife, Ruth Schield of Watertown; daughter, Laura (Sean) Pooler of Milford; brother, Gerald (Doris) Schield of Stevens Point; sisters-in-law, Jane (Harold) Helvey of Merrill, Carol (Robin) Kramer of New Ulm, MN, and Marian Martin of Tomah; brothers-in-law, Richard Schubert of Riverside, CA and John (Sue) Schubert of New Lisbon; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger (Nancy) and Allen Schield; niece, Cheryl Schield; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Dorothy Schubert; brother-in-law, Duane Martin; and beloved dog, Sadie.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Burial with military graveside rites will take place at Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown or Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to the Neurology ICU staff at UW-Hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Schield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.