Peter A. Spangler

December 8, 1955 - March 22, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - Peter Anthony Spangler, 66, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022.
Born Dec. 8, 1955, in Fort Atkinson to Paul and Diane (Gutreuter) Spangler of Johnson Creek, Peter attended St. Lawrence Catholic School and then Johnson Creek elementary, junior and high schools, graduating in 1974.
He earned a bachelor's degree in technology education with an emphasis on metals from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1979 and later a master's degree from UW-Stout in Menomonie.
Peter also was a licensed journeyman/master machinist and tool-and-diemaker and was certified in quality engineering and assurance.
Upon graduation from college, Peter taught metals for one year at Mayville High School. However, believing that he needed "real-world" experience to best teach students, he left to work as a machinist, becoming the first full-time employee at Aztalan Engineering in Lake Mills. He worked at several other machine shops throughout the years, as well.
In the 1990s, Peter returned to the education field for a total 18 of years. Among them were more than eight years teaching technology and engineering, overseeing the student apprenticeship program and advising the FIRST Robotics team at Mukwonago High School.
He also taught at Jefferson, Lake Mills and Beloit high schools, and was a full-time metals instructor for two years at Waukesha County Technical College in Pewaukee and a part-time instructor at Madison Area Technical College-Fort Atkinson.
Peter married Christine Marie Blumer on June 4, 1988. The two of them enjoyed camping and traveling, particularly to the national parks in Utah, Montana, Colorado and Maine. However, his two "bucket-list vacations" took place in 1979, when he went on a three-month cross-country motorcycle trip by himself, and in 2012, when he and Chris joined friends in Chile for three weeks, including a week-long cruise of the Patagonian fjords.
Their roadtrips out of state slowed down after 1998, when they purchased a cabin on Lake Alice, east of Tomahawk, Wis. There, Peter enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, boating, hosting family and friends, socializing with neighbors and snoozing in the shade.
He loved rooting around in his Bobcat, doing landscaping at home and the cabin. He undertook large remodeling projects at both properties, exhibiting his talents in design and craftmanship.
Peter was in his element when tinkering in the workshop. In recent years, he spent much of his time at the Wisconsin Manufactory, a building in Whitewater he and Chris purchased in 2016 that houses Wisconsin Makers. Peter served as president of that nonprofit makerspace and enjoyed planning many activities, especially the annual UW-Whitewater iron pour.
He was secretary of the Whitewater Rotary Club, volunteered as a Skills USA judge, was a member of the Wisconsin Technology Education Association and was active in several makerspace meet-up groups.
Peter loved playing board games and cards — especially euchre, poker and Hand-and-Foot — as well going to the theater; attending old engine and car shows; sitting around a campfire; following national politics and discoveries in astronomy, archaeology and science; and doing anything and everything techie. He also loved aviation, having earned his pilot's license in 1979.
Peter is survived by his wife, Christine; eight siblings, Jill Hanus, Hartford; Lynn Spangler de Curruchich (J. Robert Curruchich), Johnson Creek; Mary Beth (Eugene) Mess, Watertown; Michael (Tracey) Spangler, Stratford; Amy Spangler, Johnson Creek; Lisa Spangler, Milwaukee; Kristin (Donald) Grant, Johnson Creek; and Matthew Spangler, Johnson Creek.
He also is survived by his aunts and uncles, Cyril Spangler, Madison; MaryAnn Spangler (Dennis) Langbecker, Marana, Ariz.; James (Phyllis) Spangler, Jefferson; and Sally (Larry) Soltis, Mount Horeb; sister-in-law, Patricia Wehr, Milwaukee; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, Eric Mess; and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, April 8, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson, with the Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe officiating. A luncheon will follow. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Facemasks are optional.
A private burial of the cremains will be held at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, will go to support the makerspace and other local STEM education programs.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is in charge of arrangements.