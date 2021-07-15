June 27, 1931 - July 14, 2021
West Bend, WI - Margaret L. Lechner, 90, of West Bend, passed away on July 14, 2021, at New Perspective in West Bend with her family at her side. Margaret was born on June 27, 1931, in Phelps, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late William and Francis (nee Strong) Wyant. On September 3, 1949, she was united in marriage to Neal Lechner in Eagle River. Neal preceded her in death on June 24, 2015.
Margaret loved spending time cooking for her family and cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memory include two children, William (Teresa) Lechner of Sun Prairie and Patricia (Peter) Schloemer of West Bend; three grandchildren, Brad Schloemer, Matthew (Terry) Lechner, and Jenni (Justin) Berres; three great-grandchildren, Logan and Lucas Lechner and Hayden Berres; other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Edward and Gladys Lechner; a sister-in-law, Edna (Clarence) Steinert.
Graveside services for Margaret will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend are appreciated.