Sylvester O. ""Mike"" Margelofsky

Neosho, WI - age 87 passed away Friday. September 10, 2021 at the Summit- Aurora Medical Center.
Sylvester was born February 8, 1934 in the Town of Rubicon to Adela (nee Otto) and Harvey W. Margelofsky. He was united in marriage to Gloria A. Brugger on May 15, 1954 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Neosho. Sylvester farmed on the Margelofsky Family Farm with his father and enjoyed farming with neighbors in later years. He worked for John Deere for nearly 30 years, retiring at the age of 58. He was also local mason contractor. Sylvester also enjoyed: playing Bingo at the Hartford Senior Center and Mayville Legion, going on Wolf's Casino Tours, scrapping, playing Dartball for 45 years with the Kettle Moraine Lutheran League, being a member of the Neosho Volunteer Fire Department for 66 years, and in earlier years serving as a 4-H leader.
Sylvester is survived by his 2 sons, Gary and Tom Margelofsky, daughter, Ellen (Harry) Wehr, all of Neosho; 4 grandchildren, Marie Szmurlo of West Bend, Michael (Angie) Wehr of Milwaukee, Marcia (Justin) Bruchman of Sugar Island and Sarah Michaels of Beaver Dam; 4 great grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, and Kaitlynn Szmurlo, and Waylon Bruchman; sister, Delores Schmidt of Arbor Vitae. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Earl and Margaret (nee Bruce) Brugger; beloved wife of 48 years, Gloria; sister, Arlene (Elmer) Goecks; brother, Willard (Delores) Margelofsky; and nephew, Dennis Margelofsky.
Funeral Services for Sylvester will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (132 E. School Street Neosho, WI 53059) with Rev. Joshua Kesting presiding. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Tuesday, 3:00 p.m.- 5:45 p.m. Interment in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Woodland.
Contributions in memory of Sylvester are appreciated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
