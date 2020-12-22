Allen Swofford Jolly

December 11, 1933 - December 20, 2020
Ixonia, WI - Allen "Papa" Swofford Jolly, 87, of Ixonia, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
Allen was born on December 11, 1933 in Gaffney, South Carolina, the son of W.J. and Ellen Lois (nee Wells) Jolly. After graduating from Gaffney High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. While serving in the Air Force, he met Frances Jane Koeppler and on August 1, 1953, they were married at Watertown Moravian Church in Watertown, WI. Fran preceded Allen in death on October 25, 2009. He and his wife owned and operated Koeppler Oil Company in Ixonia for many years. Allen was a member of Watertown Moravian Church and a Charter Member and Past President of the Ixonia Lions Club. Allen's greatest joy in life was his family and spending time watching his grandchildren compete and perform in athletics and music.
Allen is survived by his three children, Suzanne (Tim) Gillingham of Ixonia, Timothy (Nancy) Jolly of Oconomowoc, and Heather (Michael) Brockway of Ixonia; 13 grandchildren, Zachary and Seth Gillingham; Meghan (Chad) Luh, Vanessa (Brad) Fritz, Christian (fiancée Jaleesa Pugh) and Caitlin Jolly; Gregory (Katie), Mitchell (Katie), Ethan, Lukas (Emily), Adam, Logan, and Rachel Brockway; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Emma, and Gavin Luh; Lenley Jo Fritz; Payton, Aubrey, Collin, and Reagan Brockway; Adeline Brockway; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frances; infant son, Gregory Allen Jolly; sister, Betty (Raymond) Millwood; and brother, Earl Jolly.
A private memorial service will be held at Watertown Moravian Church on Monday, December 28, 2020, with the Rev. Kurt Liebenow officiating. A live stream of the service will be available on the church's Facebook page beginning at 11:30 A.M. (CST). Private family burial will be in Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Watertown Moravian Church, Oconomowoc Booster Club, or Oconomowoc Gridiron Club. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.