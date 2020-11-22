August 23, 1963 - November 19, 2020
Watertown, WI - David M. Robinson 57, of Juneau formerly of Watertown passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Dave was born on Aug. 23, 1963 in Frankfort, Germany the son of Jean and Jalane (Bonnell) Robinson. He graduated from Watertown High School. Dave was a member of the Army Reserves. Dave worked at Seneca Foods in Clyman. Dave was an avid Washington Redskins fan.
Survivors include: siblings Debra (Scott) Green, James Robinson, Diane (Darryl) Holst and John Robinson. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mark.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dave will be buried in the Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery.
Pederson-Nowatka funeral home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.