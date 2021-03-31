September 13, 1961 - March 29, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Julia Stanke, of Oconomowoc, age 59, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was born on September 13, 1961 to Jan Sanders in Blue Island, Illinois.
Julia is survived by her husband, Marc; children, Christopher (Kimberly) Stanke and Deisha (Franz) Stanke; and her sister, Jeanne Pagel. She is preceded in death by her mother; and sister, Jennifer Burlison. Julia's family was always first and foremost in her life, as well as the sisters she made with Alpha Xi Delta.
Julia graduated from Watertown High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from UW-Eau Claire in Math and Computer Science. She spent her professional career in data analysis and project management for Froedtert and ProHealth Care systems.
Julia loved reading mystery novels, solving jigsaw puzzles, practicing yoga, attending theater productions, gardening with her mother, going to Badger games, and traveling.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family.
262-567-4457 www.pagenkopf.com