January 25, 1937 - March 30, 2021
Town of Lebanon, WI - Larry W. Simons, 84, of the Town of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
Larry was born on January 25, 1937 in Belvidere, IL, the son of George and Ruth (Walters) Simons. He was a 1954 graduate of Marengo High School. Larry married the love of his life Pettronella "Nell" Claas on July 31, 1993 in Hustisford, and the couple enjoyed 27 years of marriage. He grew up in Illinois on the Simons Family Homestead where he helped on the family farm. In 1967 he moved to the Town of Lebanon, WI where he started his own northern Simons Family Farm. He was a member of the Ixonia Antique Tractor Club, and highly enjoyed attending tractor shows and tractor pulls. Larry was a proud supporter of the Lebanon Fire Department/EMS and the Lebanon Band. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Larry is survived by his wife Nell, children: Gregg (Kris) Simons of the Town of Lebanon and Lynn (Dean) Zastrow of Boulder Junction, WI. Grandchildren: Daniel (Meghan), Michael (Chelsey Hribar), Anthony, great-granddaughter Evelyn, and his brother Cliff (Marcia) Simons of Marengo, IL. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and son Scott.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of Kathy Hospice, the doctors at Froedtert Hospital and Cancer Center in West Bend, and Lebanon EMS for the care and compassion given to Larry.
A private family memorial service will be held at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Hudson presiding. A public celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Lebanon Fireman's Park from 3:00-7:00pm.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.