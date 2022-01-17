Mae M. (Albrecht) Wilkes

Watertown, WI - Mae M. Wilkes, 93, of Watertown, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 15, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Mae Margaret Albrecht was born May 23, 1928, in Watertown, daughter of Henry and Anna (nee Fink) Albrecht. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1946. Mae worked as an operator at AT&T and later at Yellow Pages. Mae married Kenneth Wilkes on October 21, 1950, in Watertown. She was a long-time member of St. Mark's and an avid member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Mae enjoyed singing in choirs then playing golf and traveling with Ken after retirement. She stayed active and always looked forward to playing Wii bowling with friends and family during her time at Marquardt Village.
Mae is survived by four children, Sandra (Gary) Johnson, Michael (Maureen) Wilkes, Patti Bertling and Steven (Debra) Wilkes; grandchildren, Philip (Carly) Johnson, Megan (John) Horky, Christopher Wilkes, Jacqueline (Evan) LaHaye, Paul Bertling, Joseph Bertling, Emily Johnson, and Justin Wilkes; great-grandchildren, Calvin LaHaye, Juliette LaHaye, Madelyn Horky, Kennedy Horky, Bennett Horky, Audrey Johnson, and Isaac Johnson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mae is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Wilkes; granddaughter, Elizabeth Johnson; brother, Clarence (Dorothy) Albrecht; nephews, Ron and Terry Albrecht.
