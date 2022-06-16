Waterloo, WI - Nicole "Nicky" L. Lawton, 52, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at her home in Waterloo, Wisconsin.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Nicole Lynn Lawton was born on October 7, 1969, in Watertown, the daughter of Robert and Jacqueline (Reed) Kruesel. She attended Waterloo High School. On August 1, 1997 she married Daniel Lawton. Nicky enjoyed spending time with her family and her "granddogs" Jax and Jaz. She found joy in decorating for the holidays as well as making gnomes, coloring and took pride in her flower garden.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Daniel, and her wonderful daughter, Amanda Lawton, sister: Kimberly Kruesel, brother: Patrick Kruesel (Kristy Snyder), sister-in-law: Lisa Kruesel, and many other close family and friends.
Nicky was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Thomas, sister: Melissa Schultz, dogs: Rufus, Billy Bob and Sadie.
