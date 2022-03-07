Donald W. "Don" Schwefel

Watertown, WI - Donald "Don" W. Schwefel, Jr., of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Daniel Repp officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials would be appreciated to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Men's Breakfast group, Rainbow Hospice or to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Donald Walter Schwefel, Jr. was born on June 16, 1951, in Watertown to Donald Walter Schwefel, Sr. and Ilse (nee Braunschweig) Schwefel. On August 18, 1973, he married Patty Graf at First Congregational Church in Watertown.
Don attended the Dodge County Teachers College and taught in Rio for 2 years. He then began working as a salesman for the 7up Bottling Co. in Watertown for the next 44 years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon where he was baptized and confirmed. He was the former Church President as well as a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Men's Breakfast group.
Don was the former President of the Lebanon Lions Club as well as a member of the Lebanon Rock River Riders. He had played baseball for the Lebanon A's as well as on a few Softball teams over the years. Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and spending time at the family farm. Mostly he loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time at their cottage in St. Germain.
He is survived by his wife Patty Schwefel of Watertown; daughter Amy (Matt) Kranz and their children, Emily and Cameron of Watertown; son Jeffrey (Amanda) Schwefel and daughter, Ava of Lebanon; one brother Gary (Judy) Schwefel of Lebanon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rog and Jan Willeford of Janesville, as well a niece, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
