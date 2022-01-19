Waterloo, WI - Maria D. Villegas, 70, of Marshall, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at her home.
Maria was born on July 8, 1951 in Valparaiso, Zacatecas, Mexico, the daughter of Jose Angel Rangel and Jovita Pasillas. Maria loved her family and extended family, that means her friends that she encountered when they came from Mexico back in the late 70's. Maria married Jose Villegas in 1976. Upon arrival here in the states, she raised her children in Marshall as a full-time mother. Maria loved to cook and make her recipes that she had learned from her mother, aunts, and closest friends from Mexico. These recipes are things like; tamales, enchiladas, caldos, and your typical beans and rice. Maria also enjoyed, reading her Bible, working on word searches, and making doilies, such as crocheting crosses and giving them to family members and friends for their homes or vehicles to take with as a remembrance of Maria thinking about them and safe travels.
Maria is survived by her husband Jose M. Villegas, children Juan M. Villegas, Jose J. Villegas, Veronica E. Rojas, grandchildren: Juan M. Rojas Jr. (Veronica and Juan Rojas) and Marcos J. Villegas (Jose J. Villegas and Karrie A. Uttech), and her brothers and sisters: Joaquin Pasillas, Maria M. Unzueta, Jose I. Rangel, Jose Angel Rangel, Maria del Rocio Rangel, Jose David Rangel. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Holy Family Parish- Marshall Campus with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Marshall.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Maria Villegas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.