July 17, 1956 - March 12, 2021
Sun City, AZ - Bruce R. Nehls, 64, Sun City, AZ snowbird from Deerbrook, WI passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 following a battle with cancer.
Bruce was born July 17, 1956 in Watertown son of Russell and Lorraine (Brendemuehl) Nehls. He graduated from Hustisford High School and UW Oshkosh. After graduation, Bruce became a computer programmer, and was able to retire early and enjoy things he loved; golfing, hiking, fishing, baseball, and biking. Bruce loved animals and the outdoors. He enjoyed sharing that love with his grandchildren.
Bruce is survived by his loving partner Lorna Fischer and her son Justin (Ann) Fischer of Little Chute, grandchildren Clara and Leo and his faithful friend Lady B. He is further survived by two brothers, Randy (Karen) Nehls of Juneau, Bryon (Catherine) Nehls of Beaver Dam, sister-in-law Jane Nehls of Jefferson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Lorraine Nehls, brothers Tommy and Roger, his in-laws Leo and Gladys Wachsmuth, his grandson Christopher and his dog J.J.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held this summer. Memorials may be made to your local animal shelter.