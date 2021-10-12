Alice L. (Nelson) Creydt

February 6, 1927 - October 9, 2021
Watertown, WI - Alice Lucille Nelson Creydt, 94 of Watertown passed away into the deeper love of God on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at her home. She was born in the town of Lebanon on February 6, 1927, daughter of Edward and Eva (Dornfeldt) Nelson. On October 12, 1946 she married the love of her life, Harris Creydt at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown, WI and together they were blessed with three sons, three daughters and 73 years of marriage. Harris preceded her in death on May 21, 2020.
Alice helped on her family's farm in Lebanon until the age of 16 when they moved into Watertown. She then worked at Kusel Hardware in Watertown for several years. After marrying, Alice and Harris farmed together in Lebanon, raising their children. Alice loved to sing and performed at many weddings, funerals and events in the community. She was active in the church choir at Immanuel for over 60 years. Through her singing in the Lebanon Women's Ensemble for 33 years she helped bring smiles to all who were able to hear. Alice was a strong, long-time member of the Women of the Church at Immanuel. She also served on the South Central synod council of the Evangelical Lutheran Church Of America. She served her community by assisting at the Lebanon Lutheran School, helped at numerous Blood Banks and served her country by being a regular volunteer at the election polls. For over 50 years, she was one of the friendly volunteer faces that people met when coming into the Watertown Hospital. She was also a member of the Lebanon Fire Department Auxiliary.
Alice will be remembered for helping a neighbor or someone in need whether it was a phone call, driving them to doctor appointments, a kind word, telling a joke or just listening to whomever needed her faithful words. Alice's steadfast faith guided her through her entire life, her love for her family and community will be truly missed. The lives Alice has touched far exceed her loving family listed below.
Alice is survived by her sons, Russell (Dana) Creydt of WA and Daniel (June) of MN; her daughters, Julie Jones (Steve) of Watertown, Lisa Kuehl (Don) of Watertown and Jennifer Pulley (Jeff) of Madison; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Creydt. She is also the grandmother of thirteen children and the great-grandmother for twenty more. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris and her beloved son Jonathan Creydt; great-grandson, Lincoln Schulte; two sisters, Doris Schwefel, Ardelle Suhr; and three brothers, Morris Nelson, Edward Nelson and Stanley Nelson. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Her funeral service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon, WI on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to the start of the service at 11:00 with the Rev. Daniel Repp officiating. Burial will take place at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon or Marquardt Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Alice's family would like to thank Marquardt Hospice for their superior care of our mother and the Rev. Daniel Repp for all of his support, love and genuine care he gave our mother.