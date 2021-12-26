Lebanon, WI - Linda A. Baurichter, 73, of Lebanon, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Linda was born on April 18, 1948 in Marshfield, WI, the daughter of Arnold and Luella (Ladwig) Krauter. She married William Baurichter on May 26, 2001 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc and the couple enjoyed 20 years of marriage. Linda was an attentive mother and made everything that she touched beautiful. She worked at Bethesda Lutheran Homes as a supervisor of care givers until her retirement. In her free time she enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, and had a love for animals her entire life. She was a hard worker, and would always keep busy making quilts and caring for her animals. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband, children: Steven (Kyla Beiter) Simons; Lisa Albright, Russel (Julie) Simons; Jennifer (Justin Osterloh) Simons; and stepson Eric Baurichter. 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, her sisters Carol (Karl) Kapke, Sandra (Bill) Schroeder, and her brother Gary (Debbie) Krauter. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
