James H. "Jim" Walters

September 6, 1940 - January 1, 2021
Watertown, WI - James "Jim" H. Walters, 80, of Watertown, passed away January 1, 2021 at his home.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Hafemeister Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Fr. Tom Coyle officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Lebanon Fire Department. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
James Henry Walters was born September 6, 1940 in West Bend, son of Robert and Irene (nee Kocher) Walter. He attended St. Henry Grade School and graduated from Watertown High School in 1958. Jim joined the Army and served as a medic and MP. Jim married the former Carol Hoffmann on January 21, 1967 in Eden, WI. He went on to work at Lindberg's Hevi-Duty, Ladish Malting, and Trek Bicycle, retiring in 2012. Jim was a life member of the Watertown Conservation Club. He enjoyed raising waterfowl and bantam chickens. Jim loved his mules, going on wagon trains, deer hunting, and trapping.
Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Walters of Watertown; children, Christoph (Paula) Walters of Watertown; Sarah (Ryan) Stern of Sullivan; grandchildren, Brittany, Levi, and Colton Walters; Eleanor and Henry Stern; siblings, Richard "Red" (Susan) Walter of Watertown; Judith (Larry) Reykdal of Watertown; Kenneth (Paulette) Walter of Bakersfield, CA; John (Patrice) Walter of Watertown; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.