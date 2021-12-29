Watertown, WI - David L Chingway (Chowder) passed away December 23, 2021 surrounded by his family. Dave was 69 when he passed. Dave was married to his bride, Mary Lynch for 47 years. They were blessed to have three children Tammy, Todd (Missy) and Brad. Dave was affectionately called Opa by his two grandkids Joel and Adeline and granddaughter Neveah calls him grandpa. Dave's family ask all that are willing to consider organ donation, because of others willingness Dave had the opportunity to spend time with his grandkids. Dave was fortunate enough to have three siblings Rachel, Jimmy (Sandy), and Diane (Bob) close by and many more relatives. Dave was a proud member of the Bad River Indian Tribe. He worked throughout his life at Watertown metals, Kusel's, Vacan, OK, and Fisher Barton. Dave enjoyed assisting as a Boys Scout leader. Dave was a member of Watertown Conservation. He was involved in the WI Wildlife Federation. Family would tease that Dave knew half of Watertown. So if you got the privilege to know him you probably knew him thru hunting, fishing, thru the club, softball or bowling.
Dave is preceded in death by his father Joseph Chingway, his mother Ruth Eicksteadt Chingway, brother Steve and his grandparents.
Dave had many organizations that meant a lot to him, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations. They will distribute these donations to these organizations. Lastly Dave's family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for the amazing care they gave Dave.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 from 5-7pm at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home (Next to Farm n Fleet). Funeral will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10am at the funeral home. Family will be available at 9am until time of service for visitors.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.