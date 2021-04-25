September 11, 1934 - April 17, 2021
Watertown, WI - Delmar M. Roeseler, 86, of Watertown, passed away on April 17, 2021 at Marquardt Healthcare Center following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Nicholas Quinnett officiating. Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Friends and relatives may pay their respects at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Del was born on September 11, 1934 in the town of Oakfield, Wisconsin, to the late Paul and Lydia (nee Waldschmidt) Roeseler. He attended rural elementary schools and was a 1953 graduate of Waupun Senior High School. He enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard and served 10 years including 9 months of active duty during the Berlin Crisis in the early 1960's.
On May 24, 1958, he married the former Betty A. Klug at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. The couple farmed for the first 18 months of their marriage. They returned to Watertown in February 1960 where he began working for Durant Manufacturing which later became part of Eaton Corporation. He retired from Eaton after 38 years.
Through the years, he served on various church boards and committees at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia. He played Dartball in the Lutheran Dartball League for 40 years. He was a member of the Plattdeutscher Verein and was also a volunteer at the Watertown Historical Society.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty of Watertown and daughter, Shari (Elizabeth) of Sacramento, California. Also surviving are his sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Roeseler of Hartford and Pearl Klug of Minocqua, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Randy in 2019, his mother and father-in-law and his eight siblings, Elmer, Wilmer, Orval, Margaret Paskey, Ruth (Alfred) Friesen, Doris (George) Loomans, Ardis (Arnold) Hermann, and Orva (Lloyd) Neumann, and sister-in-law, Beverly Klug.
The family would like to thank the staff of Marquardt Health Center and Hospice for the excellent care shown to Del.