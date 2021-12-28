Rita A. (Hoffer) Hoffer

Oconomowoc, WI - Rita A. Berg, 86, of Oconomowoc, passed away on December 24, 2021 at home.
Rita was born on September 14, 1935 in Watertown, WI, the daughter of Leo and Elanor (Yahna) Hoffer. Rita married the love of her life Sylvester Berg on January 25, 1958 and the couple enjoyed 40 years of marriage until his passing in 1998. She loved playing cards at both the Concord and Watertown Senior Center. She was also a member at St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Rita is survived by her 3 sons; Randy (Debbie) Berg, Gerald (Kara) Berg and Daniel (Michelle) Berg. Along with her grandchildren Kallie and Brady Berg and her brother Ed Hoffer and sister Agnes Schroedl. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A Funeral Mass for Rita will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Watertown following the mass.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time. To place an online condolence please visit our website www.sv-fh.com.
