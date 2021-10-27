Jefferson, WI - Maria W. Smith, 80 of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Fort Atkinson Healthcare Center.
Maria was born February 10, 1941, in Romania, the daughter of Johann and Sarah (Ondriesch) Wellmann, Sr. On June 20, 1958, she married Reinhold Paschkowski and the two had 3 daughters and later divorced. Maria married Virgil Smith on May 15, 1982 and the two enjoyed 30 years together until his death in 2012. As the last surviving member of her family that came to the US from Austria, Maria always made her own family a priority in her life. She spent as much time as she could with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, never missing a birthday card. After retiring from Moore's Seafood, Maria got together with a group of ladies that she worked with every month until they were no longer able to, and the ladies never forgot each other. A mother to everyone, she was appreciated by all those who met her. She loved pets and enjoyed the beauty of nature and liked gardening and flowers. Maria is finally at peace and reunited with her loved ones.
Maria is survived by daughters Maria (James) Loomis of Jefferson, Linda (Greg) Heino of Appleton, Heidy (Bob) Sowatzke of Brodhead; grandchildren Christopher Loomis, Candy Loomis, Chassidy Heino, Heather Heino, Brandon Raasch, Dustin (Tashan) Raasch, Samantha (Chris) Peterson, Spencer Sowatzke and; great-grandchildren Malachi, Hannah, Jazzmarie, Sonya, Isai, Lana, Bella, Rey, Chase and Austin.
Maria is preceded in death by: her parents, husband, sisters Sarah, Katherine, Regina and Margaret; brother John Jr. and another brother in infancy and grandsons Brian Raasch and Curtis Heino.
A special thank you to the staff of Fort Atkinson Healthcare Center and Rainbow Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 1, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson with Rev. Matt Krenke presiding. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. She will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery following the service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson is caring for the family.