Shirley I. (Indermuehle) Hodgson

August 20, 1930 - November 3, 2020
Juneau, WI - Shirley took her final journey on Nov 3, 2020. She was born to Erhard & Mildred Soldner Indermuehle on August 20, 1930. She often told of growing up in the Depression which indeed was the focus of many parts of her life. She lived on the family farm with her 3 sisters: Maureen, 1932-40; Nellie 1934-2015 (Archie) Winker, and SuZanne (Clarence) Arndt. Two of her great-grandmothers were born in WI in the early years of our statehood, while the other 2 sets of great-grandparents were born in Switzerland & Germany before immigrating. The sisters all attended a 1 room school, Lighthouse Hill, just like their father. Because there was no busing yet, Shirley lived weekly with her grandparents Christian & Mathilda Indermuehle in Juneau so she could attend high school and graduate in 1948.
Shirley married Clyde Hodgson and they had 1 daughter Katherine (Richard) Moore. Shirley became a licensed LPN working at Hustisford Hospital, Dodge County Health Facilities, and Beaver Dam Community Hospital.
Her eyes saw many countries of the world. She stepped foot on all continents but Antarctica. Her first travels were camping in the US and Canada. She shared her travels with tour groups where she seemed to fit in with numerous personalities from around the world. Shirley liked to visit with family & friends during lunch outings, serving her homemade dessert & coffee, or providing many with her made-with-love meals. She set a table few of us can duplicate. She was thankful to become 90 years old.
She will be missed by family and friends, including her sister, daughter, granddaughters Erin Moore & Kristen (David) Booth, and her great-grandsons. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to the Sjogren's Foundation in her name.
A memorial service has been planned for Saturday, May 8 at St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau with visitation from 9:30 AM, sermon at 11 AM and burial at Oak Grove Cemetery.