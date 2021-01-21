November 24, 1934 - January 20, 2021
Watertown, WI - Donna A. Smith, 86, of Watertown was peacefully called to heaven on January 20, 2021 to live out her life with our father and her late husband Earl J. Smith.
Donna was born in Ixonia on November 24, 1934 to William C. Maass and Anna M. (Motl) Maass. On May 19, 1956 she married Earl. Together they dairy farmed in the Town of Emmet until their retirement. Donna was passionate about helping children learn and grow in the agriculture industry and was a 25 year leader in Dodge County 4-H. During her retirement years she enjoyed doing ceramics and food processing. Family was her first priority, which was shown by her always being in the stands cheering on her grandchildren at their various events. She was a member at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Watertown.
Donna was survived by her children Margaret Smith and Christine (Scott) Lischka and was a proud grandma to Benjamin (Michelle Rossa) Lischka and Abbigail (Todd) Brown. She is also survived by a son-in-law Daniel Ireland, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Donna was the youngest of three siblings: Marilyn Schleicher and Franklin Maass.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 60 years.
The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to Watertown Health Services for their care and compassion. They would also like to share their appreciation to Rainbow Hospice, especially nurse Jill for all of her care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, January 25, 2021 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Johnson presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Visitation will also take place from 5-7pm on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Watertown with a Rosary Service starting at 7:00pm.
Memorials can be sent to Watertown Health Services and Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.