Donna M. (Dolan) Ebert

May 20, 1942 - February 21, 2021
Watertown, WI - Donna M. Ebert, age 78 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Donna Marie Dolan was born on May 20, 1942 in Illinois, the daughter of Edwin and Donabelle (Harold) Dolan. She was a 1960 graduate of Waterloo High School. On September 29, 1962 she married Michael J. Ebert at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waterloo. Michael preceded her in death on February 16, 2015. Donna had been employed at Menasha Corp, starting in customer service and working her way up to management. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown, where she served over twenty years on the parish council and sang in the Resurrection Choir. In her retirement, she volunteered in the St. Henry church office. She was a true role model; always forgiving, supportive, and non-judgmental. Her laugh could fill a room. She loved singing and music as well as getting together with her friends and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her four children, Debra Sedlar of Hartford, Daniel (Katie Boyce) Ebert of Madison, Michelle (Tim) Meier of Lodi and Rachael Verastiqui of San Antonio, TX; nine grandchildren, Zachary, Seth and Adam Sedlar, Norah Ebert, Wyatte and Whitney Meier, Michael and Ryan (Lisabeth) Uranga and Leila Verastiqui; four great-grandchild, Lily, Jaxon, Adrianna, and Bristol; brother, Bob (Sandy) Dolan; sister, Judy (Mike) Bauer; brother-in-law, Jerry (Mary) Ebert both of Watertown; sisters-in-law, Juanita Ebert and Bev Ebert; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Harry Dolan and Dale Dolan; sister-in-law, Raeann Gruss; and brothers-in-law, Pat Ebert and Tom Ebert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown. Burial will take place on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to St. Henry Catholic Church or School. The Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown are serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.