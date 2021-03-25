February 24, 1943 - March 24, 2021
Watertown, WI - Dennis R. Otto, 78, of Watertown, slipped into eternity to meet the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Rainbow Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, with his loving wife by his side.
Dennis was born on February 24, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Robert and Florence (Waech) Otto. He married the love of his life Mae Wirz on June 26, 1965 at Sherman Park Evangelical Lutheran Church, and the couple enjoyed 55 years of marriage. He was a "Do-It yourselfer" to the extreme, loved to do the outdoor things such as boating and swimming. Dennis was also an avid movie goer. He loved to find the deals wherever he could at places such as Menards and was a fan of rummage sales.
Dennis is survived by his wife Mae, children: Laurie (Greg) Hoffman, Christian (Carmen) Otto, Timothy (Erin) Otto, Rob (Stacie) Wirtz, Jay (Alex) Otto, and many well-loved foster children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Barbara (Larry) Knetzger, Diane Klein. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service with full military honors will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday March 27, 2021 at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home with Chris Otto presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Private Family burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
