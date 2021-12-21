Watertown, WI - Thomas W. Kreuziger, 88, of Watertown, died December 19, 2021 at Fort Memorial Hospital.
Thomas was born on October 22, 1933 in Clyman, the son of Henry and Florence (Fitzpatrick) Kreuziger. On July 7, 1973 he married Deloris (Jones) Kreuziger. He was a 1952 graduate of Watertown High School and had been employed at Village Blacksmith for 16 years and Watertown Metals as a lead person since 1972. He was a lifetime member of the Horicon Rod and Gun Club; he was an avid hunter and trap shooter. He was also a member of the Machinist Union. He served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Thomas is survived by his stepdaughter Barb Schultz, stepson Bruce (Deb) Bear, 5 step-grandchildren, and 3 great step-grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother Roger.
A Mass of Cristian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. Michael Wanta Presiding. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Holy Assumption Cemetery in Clyman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Thomas' honor to an Alzheimer's foundation of one's choice would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.