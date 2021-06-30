Stanley V. Meyer

January 16, 1941 - November 7, 2020
Watertown, WI - Stanley Victor Meyer, age 79, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beating the odds, he survived two-and one-half years after initial diagnosis.
Stanley was born on January 16, 1941 in Watertown, the son of Walter and Eila W. (Hoppe). He graduated from Watertown High School in June 1958, and then he farmed in the Lebanon area for over 55 years.
Stanley married Helen Nass on September 1, 1962. Helen preceded Stanley in death on September 12, 2001. On June 11, 2016, he married Marilyn Yvonne Koepsell.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon (serving on several boards), Lebanon Band for 62 years, Watertown Turner Hall Society, Lebanon Historical Society, president of the local chapter of AAL (now Thrivent), Karl Greve Log Cabin Restoration, Friends of Old World Wisconsin, and Pommerscher Verein Freistadt. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and especially watching them show dairy cattle at the fair.
Stanley was a kind, generous and loving man and is missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Dennis Meyer and Connie (Allan) Schmitz; 5 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren and 4 great step-grandchildren, Marilyn's daughters, Laura (Josh) Barnard and Joan (Lalo) Hernandez Lindeman and their families; and many other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to an informal Celebration of Life picnic to be held on July 10, 2021 from 3 to 7 at the Lebanon Fireman's Park, 2025 County Road R, Lebanon, WI to share laughter and fond memories of Stan.
The family wishes to thank Rainbow Hospice and Johnson Creek Cancer Center for their loving care and support. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown served the family.