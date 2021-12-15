Linda A. (Newby) Fredrick

Passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021 at Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc after a courageous battle with bone marrow cancer.
Linda was born October 16th, 1946 in Waukesha, WI to the late Wayne M. Newby DDS and Kathleen (Claffey) Newby. She graduated from Catholic Memorial HS in 1964 and went on to obtain a nursing degree from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. Her career in nursing started at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital in 1967 and was there on and off until 1985 after which she developed a passion for painting on fabrics, mainly t-shirts and sweatshirts. From 2001-2005 she volunteered at Stillwaters Cancer Support Group while battling stage 3 breast cancer. In 2006 Linda took classes at WCTC on sewing and in 2007 she began her own business making and selling purses at craft shows, online and to family and friends. Linda loved spending time with her sewing group "Piecing Friendships" and playing board games with her grandsons. Over the years Linda was involved many activities through church from being assistant minister to singing in the choir.
Linda is survived by the love of her life of 30 years, Mark W. Fredrick and their fur baby, a Maltese named LuLu; 2 children Burbank Murray III and Laura (Terry) Peters, Slinger, WI; 3 grandsons, Alexander (Taylor) Becker, Nickolaus Peters, and Jackson Venski; great granddaughter Elowyn Mae Becker; 4 siblings, Kathleen (Leonard) Powers, Barbara (Randal) Borgwardt, William (Barbara) Newby, Robert (Vicki) Newby; Ted Vallis; in-laws Alan (Alice) Fredrick, Bruce Fredrick, Roxy (Dean) Mueller, Mabel Fredrick; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Vallis, in laws Norbert & Clara Fredrick, Marvin Fredrick, Carol Ann Ninmann (Harvey), Wesley and Jan Fredrick and her dear friend Charlene Sinitski.
Visitation for Linda will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 1 - 3 PM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd., Oconomowoc with Funeral Service at 3 PM. Burial will take place on Monday at 10 AM at St. Lukes Norwegian Cemetery in Ixonia.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to ProHealth Care Foundations or Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Oconomowoc, WI.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home in Waukesha is serving the family. For further information visit www.churchandchapel.com