Aurora, CO - David George Pfister, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Aurora, Colorado on October 2, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 27 years & the love of his life, Teresita Barias Pfister, and his son Brian Pfister, who he loved with his whole heart. He is also survived by his loving mother, Jacqueline Clark Pfister & his 4 siblings, Jill(Tom)Paulsen, John(Kelly)Pfister, Diane(William) Whitley and CarlaWalsh(Bill Williams). He also leaves behind his adoring nieces & nephews who referred to him as "Uncle Gorgeous", stepdaughter Cassie(Chris)Smith and step-grandson Christopher McDaniel, other family and friends and his beloved cat, Eminemie. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph David Pfister in 2008 and brother- in- law, Brian Walsh in 2016. Dave attended elementary school in Watertown from 1967-1972 and attended high school in Worthington, Ohio and Clear Lake, Iowa, graduating in 1976. He worked for several years at Watertown Metals. Dave enlisted in the US Army in 1991, serving in Fort Jackson, SC, Pirmasens, Germany and Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center, Aurora, CO until his honorable discharge in 2004. He continued in civilian life as an optical specialist until his retirement. Dave's love and knowledge of music was vast and he often held you captive until you agreed wholeheartedly that Dylan, Tull, Young, Lennon and Zappa were geniuses. Dave loved to travel. He and Tess shared some amazing adventures which included extensive travels in Europe, China, Costa Rica, along Old Route 66 and exploring Great Lakes lighthouses. A private family service with military honor guard will be held on November 11, 2021(Veteran's Day) at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. Memorials may be directed to The Disabled American Veteran's www.dav.org