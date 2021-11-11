January 23, 1931 - November 10, 2021
Iron Ridge, WI - Herbert E. Westphal, age 90, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Herbert was born January 23, 1931, in the Town of Herman, WI to Hertha (nee Lentz) and Reinhold Westphal. He attended Woodland school in the Town of Herman until 8th grade. He proudly served our country in the United States Army in the Korean War 1952-1954 and served 6 years in the Army Reserve. He was a communication specialist in the 61st Artillery Battalion. He received the National Service Medal, U.S. Service Medal, Korean Service ribbon with Bronze Star, Presidential Unit Citation, and the Service Star Republic of Korea. He was a member of the Hustisford Legion Post 420, Hartford Post 8834, and the Disabled Veterans. Herbert was united in marriage to Delores Ann Young on June 18, 1955, at St. John's Catholic Church in Rubicon. Herbert worked at Pal-o-Pak in Iron Ridge, the Lumber Yard in Woodland, the Chrysler Corporation in Hartford, and farmed his entire life on the family farm. He loved to farm, fish, play cards, gamble, pull practical jokes, reupholster furniture, and build: bird houses, toys and jewelry out of wood.
Herbert is survived by his 4 children, Diane (Bob Justmann) Firari, Debra (Bob) Roeseler, Dale (Sandra) and Duane (Sarah); 11 grandchildren, Shawn Westphal, Steve (Megan) Firari, Scott (Cory) Firari and Michael (Amber) Firari; Robyn (Bob Schilter) Roeseler; Matthew Westphal, Brooke (Kyle) Moran and Madelyn Westphal; Andrew (Kate) Christensen, Katelyn (Jake) Soltis and Kelsey (Carson) Faulkner; 19 great-grandchildren, Trent (Sydney) and Tyler (Shannon) Westphal, Tiana (Christopher) Clucas, Wyatt Westphal, Kylee, Hailey and Eva Firari, Miles and Monroe Firari, Mia and Isabelle Firari, Jailyn and Jocelyn Schilter, Owen Moran, Landon and Reid Christensen, Devon, Jayden and Jaxon Soltis; 2 great-great grandchildren, Brynley and Maverick Westphal; and sisters-in-law, Roseanne Westphal and Donna Kling. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Arthur and Mabel (nee Smith) Young; his beloved wife of 64 years, Delores; and brothers-in-law, Arthur (Caroline) Young, Delmar (Dolores) and Alphonse Westphal.
Funeral Services with military honors for Herbert will be held at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street Hartford, WI 53027) on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Herbert are appreciated to the Hustisford Legion Post 420, the Hartford VFW Post 8834, or to the Disabled Veterans.
The Westphal Family would like to share their sincere gratitude to their family and friends who helped take care of Herbert and their gracious time and support, along to those with Heartland Hospice for the great care they provided.
