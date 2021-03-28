June 10, 1941 - March 24, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Richard R. Severin, 79, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his home.
He was born on June 10, 1941 in Milwaukee, the son of the late Roy and Dorothy (Tetzlaff) Severin.
He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1965.
Richard had earned his master's degree in engineering at Marquette University.
He had worked in Alexandria Egypt on their wastewater system.
He had a great love for nature, his dog, "Lodi", and enjoyed researching anything and everything.
Survivors include his sister, Carolyn Dory; nieces and nephews, Todd Dory, Terry (Debra) Dory, Kim (Jon) Gamroth, Brian Dory, Kris (David) Behrens, Keith (Michelle) Dory; great nieces and great nephews; other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills.
Friends may call to pay their respects after 10 a.m. at the funeral home until the time of service.
Special thank you to Agrace Hospice and Tamera for their support and care.