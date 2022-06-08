Juneau, WI - Caroline Mae Lillge, 94, passed into eternal life on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.
Caroline was born in Lebanon on August 31, 1927 to Leonard and Edna (Kronitz) Christian. She married Lloyd Lillge on September 29, 1946 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Caroline was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She was a farmer's wife and then worked at Eaton Corp. in Watertown for 35 years, retiring in 1997. After retirement she enjoyed traveling, flowers and gardening. She and her husband spent many years at their retreat up north with family and friends in Wautoma. She also enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers.
Caroline is survived by her daughter Sandra Uecker of Hustisford; two grandchildren: Derrick (Shauna) Uecker of Juneau and Faith (Ben) Kuehneman of Hustisford; great-grandchildren: Natalie Uecker, Lydia Uecker, Calvin Neff, and a bonus grandson, Tom (Brittany) Kuehneman; sisters: Mabel Pieper, Elaine Gamez, Arlene Hagen, Donna (David) Stangler; two sisters-in-law: Betty Lillge and Rosie Christian; her grand-daughter's puppies Buddie and Wilma as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son-in-law Richard Uecker; sisters: LaVerna Frederich, Lillian Pieper; brothers: Franklin Christian, Marvin Christian, Oscar and Carl Christian.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Daniel Repp officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Hustisford City Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at HafemeisterFH.com.
The family wishes to thank everyone from all areas of Clearview of Juneau for the wonderful care mom was given during her years there. You were like family to mom, and she loved you all so much!
