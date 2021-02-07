October 30, 1946 - February 2, 2021
Watertown, WI - The Lord God called home Ralph W. Nehls, 74, of Watertown, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
Ralph was born on October 30, 1946 in Watertown, the son of Clarence and Helen (Renz) Nehls. He was a 1964 graduate of Watertown High School, and was very proud to have served this great country, by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps immediately after graduation. ("Once a Marine, Always a Marine. Semper Fi"). Corporal Ralph was Honorably Discharged in August, 1968. During his four years in the Marines, he served 14 months in Vietnam. Ralph received Letter of Commendation, 1965, Meritorious Mast, 1967, VSM, NATDEFSM, VCM, and GCMDL.
On May 13, 1972, he married his sweetheart, Sandra "Sandi" J. Michaelis, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown. After service, he started his construction career building pole barns for several years in Lakes Mills for Cretney Builders. Later he joined the crew with Oliver Construction, Oconomowoc, as a laborer and after nearly 40 years, retired as a Project Superintendent, with his last 12 years traveling out-of-state building commercial buildings for the company. Ralph was a man of deep faith and prayed the Rosary daily. He was a devoted and loving husband who will be missed deeply.
Ralph enjoyed doing skilled leatherwork of which he donated many projects over the years to St. Henry's Church picnic raffles. He loved the outdoors, fishing in his backyard on the river, tending to his rose garden of 40 roses, yard projects while enjoying nature, bird watching, playing cards, cross country skiing, watching nature programs on PBS, and especially traveling the United States of America with his wife over the past 48 years of marriage. Out west were his favorite states and he always looked for the historic sites. Forty-nine of the fifty states were each traveled many times, he only missed getting to Alaska.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Sandi, whom he said he would marry all over again, if she'd have him (the answer was "yes"); sisters, Carol Meyers, Beverly (Wayne) Herold, and Barbara (David) Kesler, all of Watertown; siblings-in-law, Karen Johnson of Florida, Ronald (Marla) Michaelis of Jefferson, Debra Levy of Florida, and Patricia Nehls of Watertown; "Miss Kitty", the wild kitten who adopted him in 2013; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends throughout the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Warren and Marcella Michaelis; brother, James Nehls; and brother-in-law, Alden Meyers.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 12, 2021, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with the praying of the Rosary immediately following, 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery with Military Marine Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of Ralph to the Wisconsin Patriot Guard Riders, N3324 County Road O, Weyauwega, WI 54983, or the Watertown Humane Society.